Liverpool star poses next to major Man Utd and Man City rivals at Calvin Harris gig

Virgil van Dijk has already been snapped with Machester City’s Kevin De Bruyne over the summer.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 8th Jul 2023, 13:40 BST

It’s one of the most fierce rivalries in English football.

They’re the two most successful clubs in the country’s history when it comes to trophies won - and there’s often no love lost between Liverpool and Manchester United.

But as the Reds get set to start their preparations for the 2023-24 season, one of their key players has put any conflict on the pitch with United aside.

Virgil van Dijk had already been spotted enjoying the off-season with Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake. The Liverpool centre-back is close friends with the former, while he represents Holland with Ake.

The trio have been in Ibiza soaking up the final bit of downtime before they’re put through their paces by their respective managers Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Van Dijk is today (Saturday) celebrating his 32nd birthday and last night attended a Calvin Harris set at Ushuaïa nightclub.

And along with De Bruyne and Ake who poses for a picture with the world-renowned DJ was Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. Posting on Instagram, Harris wrote: “Another massive Friday night @ushuaiaibiza !!”

Another picture showed that van Dijk was brought on stage by Harris. The Scot was on the decks on the bus of Liverpool’s trophy parade at the end of the 2021-22 season after winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

