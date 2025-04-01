Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Ryan Gravenberch, Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Reds return to action after the international break aiming to bounce back after a disappointing week before the hiatus. Slot’s side were eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on penalties before suffering a 2-1 defeat by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Liverpool’s attention turns back to the Premier League title charge. As things stand, they sit 12 points clear at the summit of the table with nine fixtures remaining. They prepare for of their most important games of the campaign in terms of supporters’ interest as Everton make the short trip across Stanley Park on Wednesday night (8pm BST).

However, head coach Slot has admitted that he will again be without his two recognised right-back options. Trent Alexander-Arnold remains unavailable with an ankle injury sustained against PSG and Conor Bradley on the comeback from a hamstring problem. However, the latter has returned to training and he could make a squad return.

There has been much talk during the international break about Alexander-Arnold closing in on a free transfer to Real Madrid when his contract expires, but Slot was tight-lipped.

The Anfield supremo said: “His situation is, unfortunately he is injured otherwise, we would have spoken about him after one or two brilliant performances for England. He is injured and, for him, he is fully focused on his recovery and we’re trying to help him be back as soon as he can. For the rest, for eight months, it went a bit up and down with talks about him, Virgil and Mo but focused on what we have to do. For Virgil and Mo, that is trying to win the Merseyside derby and for Trent, it is making sure he is fit as soon as he can be.

“Conor is training with us again but we have to make a decision on whether he is playing. Playing means coming in or starting; that is something I keep for myself. He has only had a few sessions after being out quite long with a repetitive injury, so we have to make smart decisions.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch pulled out of Netherlands duty before both of their Nations League fixtures against Spain. The midfielder has started every league game so far this term.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker left Brazil’s camp following a head collision with Davidson Sanchez in a 2-1 triumph. Alisson was following concussion protocol and requires one more assessment this afternoon.

Slot added: “Ryan is OK, although we have to train one more time. Ali trained with us as well. The last check has to be made this afternoon after the last session if he is available to play.”

Joe Gomez remains unavailable as he works his way back from hamstring surgery. The versatile defender could be back for the final few fixtures of the season.