Liverpool star set to miss three matches with 'rather serious' injury after Jurgen Klopp update
Alisson Becker looks set to miss a minimum of Liverpool's next three matches after Jurgen Klopp's latest injury update.
The goalkeeper has been sidelined for the past month with a hamstring injury sustained in training ahead of a 4-1 win over Brentford on 17 February. In the meantime, Caoimhin Kelleher has deputised superbly between the posts, helping Liverpool win the Carabao Cup at Wembley and maintain their ambitions of lifting four trophies this season.
Klopp previously admitted that Alisson has a 'serious' injury. The former AS Roma stopper has been left out of Brazil's squad for the upcoming international break.
Klopp addressed the media ahead of Liverpool's trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday. The Reds boss was asked if any of the longer-term absentees could be back to face Brighton on Sunday 31 March. Klopp revealed that Curtis Jones may make a return from a knee issue while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota (both) knee may be available the following week. All three have been on the treatment table around the same time as Alisson.
Therefore, it means that the 31-year-old - who has been absent for Liverpool's previous six games - is set to be unavailable for a while longer than his team-mates.
Speaking earlier this month, Klopp said on Alisson's fitness: “There is no real timescale on it, but it is a proper muscle injury.
“Different players recover differently. That is it pretty much. It is not a short one. It is not that he will be in contention for next week or something like that. We have to wait a few more weeks, definitely, for him. He is working in the gym, not on the pitch.It is a rather serious one but not a season-ending injury.”