Liverpool star set to return against Southampton - as nine players ruled out

Liverpool and Southampton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Harvey Elliott is expected to return to Liverpool’s squad to face Southampton at St Mary’s today (2pm GMT).

The attacking midfielder has been sidelined for the best part of three months after suffering a fractured foot while on England under-21 duty. The Reds have been patient with Elliott’s recovery but he is back in full training.

And with a berth opening up in Arne Slot’s set-up for the trip to Southampton - with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be absent after suffering a hamstring issue in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break - Elliott could be on the bench.

Slot has called for patience with Elliott and that he will need time to build sharpness after his lengthy lay-off. But it will be a boost for the Liverpool boss to have the 21-year-old.

The Reds will be without four players, though. Alexander-Arnold’s issue is not serious but is not yet back in training. Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (ribs) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) have stepped up their respective returns but the Southampton encounter comes too soon.

Liverpool have the chance to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Manchester City’s shock 4-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur. But they will not underestimate Southampton despite being rooted to the bottom of the standings after collecting only four points so far.

Russell Martin’s hosts will be missing two goalkeepers in Aaron Ramsdale, who has had finger surgery, and Gavin Bazunu (Achilles). Key defender Jan Bednarek sustained a knee injury representing Poland last week while striker Ross Stewart is still unavailable along with midfielder Will Smallbone.