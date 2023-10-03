Liverpool star to miss next four games amid potential triple Brighton blow
Cody Gakpo injury news after Liverpool’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
Cody Gakpo will miss Liverpool's next two matches, it is reported.
The striker was forced off in the Reds' 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Gakpo picked up an injury shortly before scoring the visitors' equaliser in first-half stoppage-time in north London and left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a brace.
Per The Athletic, Gakpo underwent a scan which has shown he will not face a prolonged period on the treatment table. But the £37 million signing from PSV Eindhoven will be absent for Thursday's Europa League Group E clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield and the Premier League trip to Brighton on Sunday.
Gakpo is also expected to be ruled out of international duty for Holland later this month. They play European Championship 2024 qualifiers against France and Greece.
For the game against Brighton, Liverpool will also be without fellow forward Diogo Jota. The Portuguese was sent off after replacing Gakpo against Tottenham for two bookable offences. The Reds cannot appeal the decision.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are hoping that Curtis Jones’ red card will be overturned by the FA, however, having lodged an appeal. Jones received his marching orders against Spurs for a tackle on Yves Bissouma. Referee Simon Hooper had initially branded the midfielder a caution before VAR recommended that he take a look at the incident on the pitch-side monitor - and overturned his decision to a dismissal. Both Jota and Jones are able to feature against Union in the Europa League, though.