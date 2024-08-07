Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Liverpool academy graduate is attracting interest from Real Madrid

As the wait goes on for Liverpool to make their first signing of the summer, one story which has continued to rear its head is the future of star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Reported interest from Real Madrid has put a question mark over the player’s long-term future at Anfield with the defender entering the final year of his contract on Merseyside. Last month, reports from BILD in Germany claimed there had been a concrete move made by Madrid for Alexander-Arnold, with Christian Falk reporting that there had been ‘contact’ with the player over a potential deal.

Another report from TDF in Spain claimed the Champions League winners had agreed to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer next summer, with an agreement said to be ‘complete’. However, those reports are believed to be wide of the mark.

Amid the ongoing speculation, Alexander-Arnold laughed off a teasing remark from teammate Darwin Nunez as he returned to pre-season training following a prolonged break after Euro 2024. In a video of the pair together at the AXA Training Centre, Nunez could be heard saying: ‘And Real Madrid… Ciao’, which was met with laughter by Alexander-Arnold.

Madrid appear happy to play the long game in order to sign the Liverpool star. Alexander-Arnold has previously spoken of his desire to captain Liverpool but he is said to be close to Madrid star and England international Jude Bellingham. Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher believes the player will remain at Anfield for the long term but also admitted the right-back’s future is up for debate.

“I’ve always believed he would stay,” the pundit told SPORTBible. “It’s up for debate. He’s going to be the next captain. He’s a local lad. I always think you have that greater affinity when you’re a local player. I certainly did, Steven Gerrard didn’t go to Real Madrid or Chelsea because it was Liverpool.

“You’ve got to remember Real Madrid have got a decent right-back [Dani Carvajal], he’s just won the Euros, and I think he’s won the European Cup about six times. He’s not a dud. My fear is that Real Madrid are thinking of signing him in another year’s time because I don’t think they’re ready to offload Carvajal just yet. Maybe in a year’s time – who knows?”