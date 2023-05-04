The right-back was on top form once again as Fulham were beaten at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold produced another classy performance as his late-season resurgence continued during the win over Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp’s side edged past Fulham thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty late in the first half which gave them a fifth straight victory in the league.

The push for a top four finish is on but they still sit four points adrift of Manchester United in fourth - who still have two games in hand on Liverpool.

Their form has drastically improved across the board, but fans have been particularly taken with Alexander-Arnold’s recent performances.

Having seen a slight tactical switch, the right-back has moved more central and inverted in his position, which has seen him enjoy the freedom of the centre of the pitch when in possession.

It resulted in the 24-year-old registering six assists in April alone across the six games he was involved in.

However, whilst his attacking play and passing ability has never come under question this season, despite his overall inconsistent form, fans will be more happy that he has produced an upturn in his defensive actions.

For example, according to Neil Jones writing for GOAL, Alexander-Arnold won back possession 15 times last night against Fulham, more than anyone else on the field and more than double the tally of any Liverpool player.

He had more touches [122], completed more passes [74], contested as many tackles [3] and had as many shots [3] as anyone else on the field.

Those are typically statistics that a galavanting central midfielder would produce and the all-round nature of his game is only a bonus for Liverpool as the defender has managed to re-invent himself after a tough season.

It makes him, and Liverpool, harder to deal with. Especially considering he had just the one assist to his name until mid-February of this season.

And now he’s become the first player in Premier League history to provide an assist in five consecutive games twice - that’s some achievement.