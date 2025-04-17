Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has scored in his past two Premier League games.

He started the season in rampant form. And judging by recent displays, it looks as if he’ll end it in a similar fashion.

It’s understandable why Liverpool’s overall performances have somewhat tailed off in the run towards the Premier League title. Granted, the Reds have won two of their previous three games and suffered a first away defeat of the campaign at Fulham. It’s hardly panic stations.

Yet Liverpool have not been as free-flowing as they were in the opening two-thirds of 2024-25 as they hurtled clear of the chasing pack. A long and arduous year has caught up on a relatively slim squad, with head coach Arne Slot chiefly sticking by a core group of around 15 players. Ryan Gravenberch has started every league game. It’s easy to forget he is only 22. Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in their 30s but have been involved from the outset in each top-flight fixture so far.

Liverpool are not limping towards the finish line like there have been some suggestions. But their pace has slowed somewhat as the silverware edges closer to adorning the Anfield trophy cabinet.

However, it appears that Luis Diaz might be conjuring up a sprint finish. The Colombia international started the campaign in scintillating style, plundering five goals in as many league games. It was not expected he would keep up such figures, especially as a lack of end product had been his only previous downfall since his arrival from Porto in January 2022. But the drop was somewhat disappointing.

While he did suffer somewhat from switching from his favoured left-wing role to a makeshift striker in Diogo Jota’s injury absence, the goals dried up. There was a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen spearheading the attack. However, in the league, he waited 11 games before firing a double in a 6-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur and then bagged in a 5-0 victory over West Ham in his next outing.

However, there was somewhat of a slump after the turn of the year. His output dried up in terms of overall contribution. Diaz was the bright spark in a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanders in February, recording a goal and an assist that was much needed.

In the previous three games, though, the 27-year-old has looked the player he’s capable of being. Diaz was man-of-the-match in a 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby, assisting Diogo Jota’s strike. It was a surprise he was benched against Fulham. Liverpool’s performance improved markedly after he was introduced and netted the consolation goal in a 3-2 defeat.

And in last Sunday’s 2-1 triumph against West Ham, he was again on the scoresheet. He was effervescent in the first half, converting Mo Salah’s cross to break the deadlock in the 18th minute, and was the Reds’ chief threat after the break when the Hammers began to get on top.

The strike took Diaz’s tally to 11 Premier League goals for the season. He is 14th in the overall standings. However, not one of his strikes have come from the penalty spot. Salah is the designated spot-kick taker, with Alexis Mac Allister next in line.

In terms of non-penalty goals, Diaz ranks ninth in the league per Statmuse. Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer has the same but the England international has played almost 600 more minutes.. Liam Delap, who has been Ipswich Town’s talisman in a difficult season back in the Premier League, has 10. Morgan Rogers has earned rave reviews at Aston Villa this term but only sits on eight, with Arsenal’s Kai Havertz.

Diaz also has seven assists to his name on the top flight - more than the likes of Newcastle’s Antony Gordon and the same as Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne. The ex-Atlético Junior wide man’s output in the final also pales his Anfield team-mate Cody Gakpo in the league. The Netherlands international has bagged eight of his 16 goals in the top flight and created four. With Gakpo was recently sidelined from an ankle injury and failing to net in his previous seven league games, Diaz has reclaimed the berth on the flank.

Much has been made about Diaz’s future this summer. He has continued to be linked with a switch to Barcelona, while the Saudi Pro League hover. Yet if his form in the final six games of the campaign continues, there might not be too many who would want to see Diaz depart.