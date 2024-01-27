Liverpool star injured for nine months returns to training amid potential double boost
Things spotted in Liverpool training ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Norwich City.
Liverpool were put through their paces on Friday at the AXA Training Centre ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Norwich City at Anfield on Sunday.
All the talk around the Reds has unsurprisingly been around Jurgen Klopp's shock decision to leave as manager at the end of the season. Supporters have been rocked by the news that the end of Klopp's magnificent tenure will come to an end.
But the German revealed at a press conference that he hopes his best memories are still to come despite already guiding the club to six major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League. With Liverpool still fighting on four fronts, there's a chance to bow out on an incredible high.
Norwich won't be underestimated despite sitting ninth in the Championship and Klopp will be determined to take another step closer to Wembley after Liverpool registered their spot in the Carabao Cup final earlier this week.
And with Liverpool also hoping to keep a grip on the Premier League summit, they could soon be set for a huge boost as Thiago Alcantara was spotted in the sessions. The Reds midfielder has been on the sidelined for the past nine months after requiring hip surgery last April.
Thiago has had a couple of false dawns in regards to his comeback this season and he'll likely need a decent period to build up fitness and strength. But the fact that the former Barcelona man was back involved in training points to the sign he's closer to being able to feature.
In more good news, Trent Alexander-Arnold was also spotted. The right-back has missed the past three games with a knee injury. It remains to be seen as to whether Alexander-Arnold will return against Norwich but it bodes well that he may return for next week's Premier League double-header against Chelsea and Arsenal.
Furthermore, Dominik Szoboszlai is primed to be back in the squad for the visit of the Canaries. The £60 million summer signing was back in training earlier this week but was not risked for the 1-1 Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg draw at Fulham which set up a showdown with Chelsea at Wembley. Szoboszlai has had to sit out Liverpool's previous four games because of a hamstring injury.