Liverpool have dominated the Premier League team of the week after their stunning win over Manchester United.

The Reds made easy work of United at Anfield, winning 7-0 with an historic performance next to no one expected. Jurgen Klopp’s men have endured a tough season so far, but Sunday’s performance was a clear signal that they are on the right path in their bid to improve, and indeed to make up ground on the Champions League spots.

Liverpool are now just three points off the top four with a game in-hand, and Champions League qualification will be particularly important in a season that will almost certainly be without silverware. In the meantime, the Reds can revel in the aftermath of such a brilliant performance, and many of their players have been recognised for their contribution.

In fact, as many as six players feature in the WhoScored Premier League team of the week.

Take a look below as we go through the XI...

Jose Sa - 8.3 Sa produced a superb performance as Wolves defeated Tottenham, keeping a clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8.1 Alexander-Arnold not only contributed to a clean sheet, but he also provided plenty of attacking threat going forward.

Ethan Pinnock - 8.1 Pinnock scored as Brentford saw off London rivals Fulham.

Wesley Fofana - 7.8 Fofana scored the winner for Chelsea against Leeds United and also kept a clean sheet.