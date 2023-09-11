The newest player ratings have been released for the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 video game.

At the end of September, fans will have the chance to play the latest newly-named EA Sports FC 24 which will soon be released.

September 29 will see fans able to purchase and play the newest edition of the football game series, which has seen it’s name changed for the first time since its inception in 1994.

As always, player ratings are a huge talking point for fans, as the game typically awards players for strong performances the previous season by adding an increase to their overall level rating.

However, it also can reduce a player’s rating if someone has a poor season - and for Liverpool fans, they will certainly be confused over some of their squad’s ratings this year.

Liverpool remain one of the strongest club sides to use on the game, with a squad boasting plenty of talented stars, but there’s certainly some players that they will look to contest in this year’s edition.

Therefore, LiverpoolWorld has decided to reveal the full squad ratings for the Liverpool squad ahead of it’s release.

1 . Alisson Becker - GK Rating - 89 (89)

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher - GK Rating - 73 (73)

3 . Adrían — GK Rating - 72 (72)