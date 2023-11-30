Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a press conference on November 29, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has suggested he will make changes to his Liverpool team against LASK Linz ahead of 'the most intense period' of the season.

The Reds can book their spot in the next round of the Europa League when they face the Austrian side at Anfield tonight (20.00 GMT). Yet Liverpool can not get complacent after suffering a shock 2-1 loss to Toulouse in Group E earlier this month.

The game against LASK is the Reds' first of 10 fixtures in a 27-day period. Klopp has used the Europa League to rotate his squad and hand opportunities to the likes of Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo and Jarell Quansah.

Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference, revealed that 'fresh legs' are required. The Liverpool manager said: "We are in the beginning of the most intense period of the whole season, that’s how it is. We play now Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday – that’s super-tough. And then I don’t know what the next game is after that but that’s probably Thursday again?

"Crystal Palace is the last game of these four games in a pretty short period of time, so we have to make decisions and I have to make decisions, that’s clear. But it’s not about qualifying [for the Europa League knockouts], or whatever, it’s about winning a football game and against a really good opponent. We won there, yes, but we had our struggles in the game, we didn’t forget that. And more important, LASK play a really good season. They have a good way, they look well set up and these kind of things – and we respect that, we always did.

"I will line up a team – I didn’t hear anything yet that I cannot, all the others besides the injured players – [so] I will line up a team who has fresh legs, who will go for it, who want to enjoy the game and will really fight for a result."

One player who seems certain to start is Cody Gakpo. The Holland international was also on pre-match press duties, which is usually a key indicator who will line up ahead of European games.

Gakpo has operated in several different positions for Liverpool this season, having primarily been deployed as a striker last term after arriving from PSV Eindhoven.

He said: "Obviously I've played in a few different positions - striker, midfield and left wing. I think I can do better, obviously. You want to do better every day and become a better player all the time.