Liverpool aim to move back within a point of Manchester City in the Premier League title race today when they face Everton today (16.30).

The 240th Merseyside derby takes place at Anfield and there’s plenty on the line for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still chasing not only the top-flight crown but an unprecedented quadruple this season.

They can ill-afford to lose any ground on City, who thrashed Watford 5-1 yesterday.

Liverpool head into the clash against their fierece rivals on the back of a 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United.

And with a Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal approaching, Klopp may be tempted to make changes.

Still, this the Reds boss knows the importance of the derby to supporters and has stressed on several occasions he’s only taking things one game at a time.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Gunning for a 19th clean sheet in his bid for the Golden Glove. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Image

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold A win in the Merseyside derby will mean a lot for the homegrown defender. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip Featured in 26 league games this season which suggests he may get the nod over Ibou Konate. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk The fans’ favourite has played in every Premier League game when available. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images