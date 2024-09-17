Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 training and press conference at AXA Melwood Training Centre on September 16, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool begin their campaign in the new-look Champions League with a clash against AC Milan at the San Siro (20.00 BST).

The Reds are back in Europe’s elite club competition after spending last term in the Europa League. And with a new league format consisting of eight games in place rather than the previous group stage, there is extra intrigue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have made a fine start since Arne Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. But the head coach suffered his first setback last weekend as the Reds’ perfect record in the Premier League was ended following a 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Slot won’t need reminding about Liverpool’s history in the Champions League. And with Klopp winning the prestigious tournament, as well as being beaten in two finals during his tenure, Kopites will want similar heights to be hit under the Dutchman.

With the Reds in a busy fixture period, Slot could look to make tweaks to his line-up although he insisted lack of rotation was not the reason behind the Forest reverse. With all that in mind, here’s a look at how Liverpool could line-up against Milan.

GK - Alisson Becker

Was rested for Europa League group games last season but his berth between the posts in the Champions League is secure. Was on pre-match media duties, which suggests Alisson is starting.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Got his first 90 minutes of the season under his belt against Forest.

CB - Joe Gomez

Not had a minute of action yet this season but did not go away with England during the international break and will be fresh. Ibrahima Konate’s minutes are likely to be managed.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Been an absolute rock so far this campaign and will be hoping to take that form onto the European stage.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

The Greece international has had minutes in all four games this term. Therefore, he could be handed a chance from the outset and allow Andy Robertson some respite.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very much first choice in the holding-midfield role ahead of Wataru Endo. Slot may think about rotation but Gravenberch gives more control so Endo might have to be patient for his next opportunity.

CM - Curtis Jones

Made an appearance off the bench against Forest after a groin injury. Jones played a prominent role in pre-season and knows exactly what Slot is looking for, so he could come in for his first start of the campaign.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

It was understandable why the Argentina international came off against Forest despite being one of Liverpool’s better players. Slot suggested that Mac Allister is fit enough to start against Milan and he could be moved into more of an advanced role.

RW - Mo Salah

Endured a difficult afternoon against Forest. However, all wingers have up-and-down performances and the bigger test will be if Salah can swiftly bounce back.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had to be patient for a chance this campaign and did not impress when coming on against Forest. Nunez is very much hit-and-miss, though, and if he can wreak havoc at the San Siro then he’ll thrust his way into Slot’s plans.

LW - Luis Diaz

Was Liverpool’s best forward against Forest as he struck the post in the first half and will be aiming to continue that level of form.