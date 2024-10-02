Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool predicted line-up to face Bologna in the Champions League.

Champions League football returns to Anfield tonight when Liverpool play host to Bologna.

The Reds are back in Europe’s elite club competition - and made a perfect start when they earned a 3-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro last month.

Things couldn’t have gone much better so far for Liverpool since Arne Slot took over as head coach. They also top the Premier League table following a 2-1 win over Wolves last weekend.

But Slot will be wary that Liverpool cannot be complacent while they are heading towards the end of a busy fixture period and travel to Crystal Palace for the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

A triumph over Bologna, who are 13th in Serie A, will see the Reds take another step towards finishing in the top eight of the new league format and automatically qualifying for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face the Italian outfit.

GK - Alisson Becker

Came back into the team against Wolves after his return from injury. Alisson is firmly first choice at Liverpool and conceded just his second goal of the campaign at Molineux.

RB - Conor Bradley

Trent Alexander-Arnold was not quite at his best at Wolves and Slot may feel that he needs a rest. Bradley is held in high esteem at Anfield and will be hoping to impress if handed a chance.

CB - Joe Gomez

Ibrahima Konate netted at Wolves before being at fault for the equaliser. The France international has been in good form for the most part but has had injury issues in the past and his minutes could be managed. Gomez hasn’t had too many chances in his favoured central role in recent years but could get the nod ahead of Jarell Quansah.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Started the campaign in imperious form and likely to lead out Liverpool for their first Champions League game at Anfield in 18 months.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Andy Robertson sustained a minor knock at Wolves and he might not be risked. Slot believes that Tsimikas has done well when required this season and he started against Milan.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Simply one of the first names on the team sheet. Gravenberch’s transformation has been mesmerising and he is thriving in the number-six role.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

The Argentina international was on pre-match media duties yesterday which is an indication he’ll keep his spot. Been uber-consistent so far this term.

CM - Curtis Jones

The academy product was excellent in the second half of the West Ham win in the Carabao Cup and also did well off the bench at Wolves. Dominik Szoboszlai has had a mixed start to the campaign and could be taken out of the XI.

RW - Mo Salah

Scored in his past two outings and confidence should be high.

ST - Darwin Nunez

The Uruguay international was absent at Wolves because of illness but is back in training. With Diogo Jota missing the past two days of training, it’s likely that Nunez will get the nod to spearhead the attack.

LW - Luis Diaz

Been in electric form in the Premier League and he’ll now be hoping to showcase his talent in Europe.