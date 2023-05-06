Liverpool predicted team to face Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool can pile the pressure on in the race for the Premier League top four when they welcome Brentford to Anfield today (17.30 BST).

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the Reds are unlikely to finish in the Champions League spots this season - but they’ve at least given themselves a chance.

They currently sit four points adrift of Manchester United and have played a game more. Yet a win for Liverpool will mean they’re breathing down United’s neck ahead of their game against West Ham tomorrow.

The Reds have won five successive games and have finally found form amid a lacklustre season beforehand by their own standards. And a sixth triumph would enhance their chances of qualifying for the Europa League next term.

But Klopp is aware of the challenge that Brentford pose. The Bees comprehensively defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the reverse fixture and still aren’t out of the European race themselves.

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita (both muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) are all sidelined while Jordan Henderson (unknown) and Diogo Jota (back) are all doubts.

With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face Brentford.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Got emotional after keeping a clean sheet against Fulham and will be desperate for another.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Simply thriving in his new role.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate The France international has firmly established himself as first-choice but Klopp hinted positional improvements are needed after Fulham to help cover Alexander-Arnold.

4 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The Dutchman was solid against Fulham and will be relishing a battle with Ivan Toney.