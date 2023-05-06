Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Three arrests after shotgun fired through window of house
3 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
15 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
16 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
17 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
18 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool starting line-up vs Brentford: three changes predicted amid injury blow - gallery

Liverpool predicted team to face Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 6th May 2023, 09:01 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 09:05 BST

Liverpool can pile the pressure on in the race for the Premier League top four when they welcome Brentford to Anfield today (17.30 BST).

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the Reds are unlikely to finish in the Champions League spots this season - but they’ve at least given themselves a chance.

They currently sit four points adrift of Manchester United and have played a game more. Yet a win for Liverpool will mean they’re breathing down United’s neck ahead of their game against West Ham tomorrow.

The Reds have won five successive games and have finally found form amid a lacklustre season beforehand by their own standards. And a sixth triumph would enhance their chances of qualifying for the Europa League next term.

But Klopp is aware of the challenge that Brentford pose. The Bees comprehensively defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the reverse fixture and still aren’t out of the European race themselves.

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita (both muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) are all sidelined while Jordan Henderson (unknown) and Diogo Jota (back) are all doubts.

With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face Brentford.

Got emotional after keeping a clean sheet against Fulham and will be desperate for another.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

Got emotional after keeping a clean sheet against Fulham and will be desperate for another.

Simply thriving in his new role.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Simply thriving in his new role.

The France international has firmly established himself as first-choice but Klopp hinted positional improvements are needed after Fulham to help cover Alexander-Arnold.

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

The France international has firmly established himself as first-choice but Klopp hinted positional improvements are needed after Fulham to help cover Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutchman was solid against Fulham and will be relishing a battle with Ivan Toney.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Dutchman was solid against Fulham and will be relishing a battle with Ivan Toney.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Manchester UnitedBrentfordPremier LeagueChampions LeagueWest HamJurgen Klopp