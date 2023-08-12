Register
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool starting line-up vs Chelsea predicted - as Jurgen Klopp unleashes exciting attack

Liverpool predicted team to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

By Will Rooney
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST

Liverpool raise the curtain on their 2023-24 Premier League season as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (16.30 BST).

An interesting campaign for the Reds is about to begin in earnest - with the chief aim to break back into the top four. Jurgen Klopp’s men underperformed by their own lofty standards in 2022-23, with a fifth-place finish meaning Champions League football was surrendered.

It’s been a summer of significant change at Anfield, however. Six senior players who all helped Liverpool win six major trophies have left in Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both been signed for a combined £95 million, the Reds’ business is still not done.

Klopp’s side are battling Chelsea for both Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. But the tussle off the pitch will be on hold as the two sides play out for three points in west London.

Heading into the clash, there’s the Liverpool team we predict that Klopp will name.

Could have a busy afternoon if the game is akin to a basketball match like some expect.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

Could have a busy afternoon if the game is akin to a basketball match like some expect. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ended last season in magnificent form in a new hybrid role and will be looking to pull the strings again this term.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Ended last season in magnificent form in a new hybrid role and will be looking to pull the strings again this term. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Covering the space left by Alexander-Arnold on the right flank will be imperative if Liverpool are to keep out Chelsea.

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

Covering the space left by Alexander-Arnold on the right flank will be imperative if Liverpool are to keep out Chelsea. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Heads into his first competitive game as new captain.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

Heads into his first competitive game as new captain. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

