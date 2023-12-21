The Anfield faithful may be unsure what to expect from Liverpool when it comes to transfers in January as Jurgen Klopp ponders a few squad doubts.

Liverpool have been in good form this season, qualifying for the Europa League knockout stages as well as sitting one point behind league leaders Arsenal after a busy summer of deals. Their business has helped to catapult them back into title contention and now there is potential for them to add to any problem areas ahead of what will be a crucial second half to the season.

With the club likely to go far in every competition, there will be plenty of games but, as we already know, there will also be plenty of injuries as a hectic schedule brings it's own issues. In terms of areas for Klopp to consider, Joel Matip's long-term injury could see them focus on a defensive recruit, but then there's also a question mark alongside a defensive midfielder despite their summer signings.

The only issue here is that Liverpool simply do not rush into making signings and do not panic. Plus, they often wait for the right player to be available. Klopp has overseen signings in January in all but two of eight years at the club and recent years have seen Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz arrive, meaning that we could see some movement.

Furthermore, transfer guru Jorg Schmadtke is also staying on with the club for the duration of the January window before departing meaning there could be some business done.

The January transfer window can be a make or break time for any club, and with that in mind LiverpoolWorld has decided to put together what Liverpool's potential side could look like if the transfer rumours are indeed true.

1 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The right-back has been in brilliant form in recent weeks and is still integral at right-back, rather than midfield.

2 . CB - Maxence Lacroix An injury to Joel Matip has cast doubt over Klopp's defensive line and the Wolfsburg defender has been touted as a potential signing.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The captain has rediscovered something that is close to his top form and he has been key at the back so far this season.