Liverpool starting XI: new weapon unleashed on Man City as THREE changes predicted

Liverpool can move to the top of the Premier League table when they travel to Manchester City today (16.30).

The highly-anticipated Etihad Stadium encounter is being billed as a title decider by many given what separates the pair going into the game.

The Reds trail Pep Guardiola’s men by just a point and a win will see them go two points clear at the summit.

In terms of form, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their past five games in all competitions - most recently a 3-1 victory over Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

What’s more, the Liverpool boss revealed at his pre-match press conference that he has a full squad to select from.

That’s a huge boost for the Reds in arguably their biggest game of the season.

1. GK - Alisson Becker A clean sheet will take the Brazilian above his City counterpart Ederson in the race for the Golden Glove. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Made his return to action against Benfica and put in a fine display. Similar now needed. Photo: Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip Sat out against Benfica after suffering a bump to to the head last weekend. It means he’ll head into the game fresh. Photo: Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Tasked with helping quell a potent City defence. He should relish the challenge.