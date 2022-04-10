Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool starting XI: new weapon unleashed on Man City as THREE changes predicted

A win for Liverpool against Man City will see them go to the summit of the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 8:49 am

Liverpool can move to the top of the Premier League table when they travel to Manchester City today (16.30).

The highly-anticipated Etihad Stadium encounter is being billed as a title decider by many given what separates the pair going into the game.

The Reds trail Pep Guardiola’s men by just a point and a win will see them go two points clear at the summit.

In terms of form, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their past five games in all competitions - most recently a 3-1 victory over Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

What’s more, the Liverpool boss revealed at his pre-match press conference that he has a full squad to select from.

That’s a huge boost for the Reds in arguably their biggest game of the season.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

A clean sheet will take the Brazilian above his City counterpart Ederson in the race for the Golden Glove.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Made his return to action against Benfica and put in a fine display. Similar now needed.

3. CB - Joel Matip

Sat out against Benfica after suffering a bump to to the head last weekend. It means he’ll head into the game fresh.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

Tasked with helping quell a potent City defence. He should relish the challenge.

