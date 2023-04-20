How Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI could look if Liverpool sign key players they are linked with this summer.

Liverpool have already been linked with several potential summer signings as the closure of the 2022/23 Premier League season draws nearer.

The bulk of the names being mentioned are midfielders, which is the main area where Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen as they hope for a more positive run when the new campaign starts.

A top four finish is still mathematically possible for Liverpool this season, despite their inconsistent string of results. If they manage to secure a European spot, it will be all hands on deck to bring in new recruits when the transfer window opens. Klopp will also be mindful of replacing those who are leaving the club, including fan favourite Roberto Firmino.

After the Reds ended their pursuit of Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, a few other names have appeared on their radar as potential alternatives. There are some question marks over the future of some midfielders already at Anfield, which is even more reason for the club to invest in this area.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how Klopp could opt to set up his starting XI next term, based on current transfer links and where Liverpool are in need of strengthening the most. If certain moves come to fruition, this is how we imagine the Merseyside outfit to be structured.

1 . GK — Alisson Alisson will remain Jurgen Klopp’s number one man in between the sticks next season.

2 . RB — Trent Alexander-Arnold The Scouser in the team can rest easy knowing his spot is secure.

3 . CB — Ibrahima Konaté Konaté seems to be the preferred pairing for Virgil van Dijk right now.

4 . CB — Virgil van Dijk VVD is another dead cert under Klopp.