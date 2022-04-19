All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Liverpool.

Liverpool will look to build on Saturday’s impressive FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City with another victory against Manchester United on Tuesday evening.

The Reds will go top of the Premier League with a win or a draw, and would then put the emphasis on City to pick up a result in their clash against Brighton on Wednesday evening.

In the meantime, however, there’s plenty of transfer gossip to catch up on ahead of a summer transfer window that could see a number of high-profile deals at Anfield.

Liverpool step up Gavi interest

Liverpool are set to intensify their efforts to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi, according to a report from Sport.

The teenager is still yet to sign a new contract in Catalonia, and as a result, it is claimed that the Reds have ‘stepped up their interest’ in luring him to Anfield.

Alongside Liverpool, Bayern Munich and PSG are both said to be monitoring his situation too, although all three clubs could face an uphill battle in the race to sign him, despite his relatively cheap £41 million release clause.

Sport suggest that ‘barring a major surprise’, the youngster is likely to extend his stay with Barca.

Origi nearing Milan switch

One player who is likely to be on the move this summer is Divock Origi.

The Belgian is out of contract with Liverpool at the end of the season, and is not expected to extend his stay at Anfield.

With that in mind, Corriere dello Sport have issued a small update on the striker’s situation, claiming that Serie A giants AC Milan have an ‘agreement in principle’ with his agents, as well as reiterating that the 27-year-old ‘will leave the Reds at the end of his contract’.

Reds keen on Eriksen

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Brentford playmaker Christian Eriksen amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Fichajes, the Reds are one of a host of clubs eager to snap up the Dane, who has shown impressive form since making his return to the Premier League earlier in the season.