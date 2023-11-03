The PSG superstar has been linked with a move in the past to Merseyside.

Liverpool are reportedly still a potential destination for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, according to the French outlet L'Equipe.

Mbappe, 24, will see his current deal expire at the end of this season and his next move is likely to dominate the footballing world, given he could leave on a free.

Standing as one of the very best players in world football, Mbappe was previously a target in the past for Jurgen Klopp - going back to his Monaco days.

With a huge overhaul occurring at PSG this season, Mbappe has remained a constant in the side netting 12 times in 12 games.

Linked with Real Madrid for some time, Mbappé also has two other options. In addition to a possible contract extension, he could also decide to join another prestigious contender, Liverpool, according to information from the daily l'Equipe. The Reds reportedly remain confident and attentive ahead of a hopeful over a potential move.

Given the finances involved around his current deal, it is likely that the club would only be able to afford him if they offloaded Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia.

The promise of a price tag over £100m and the removal of the club's highest earner could open the door for him to arrive, but even then, it has been some time since Liverpool signed a true superstar.

Mbappe is a mouth-watering prospect for any club, given he's netted 224 times and provided 99 assists in just 272 appearances.

With PSG looking unlikely to triumph in the Champions League anytime soon, the Frenchman will be looking for another club with which to earn European success.

Liverpool were linked at the height of their powers under Klopp for Mbappe in 2019, with the manager claiming that 'no-one' could afford him.

"Ok, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign Mbappe, what a player he is,” Klopp said.

“But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance, sorry for killing that story. I don't think there is a club in the world that can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG. And we are involved in that too. We cannot do it, it is as easy as that.

"We have nothing [more] to say about it, to be honest, but [buying] this calibre of player is difficult."