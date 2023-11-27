Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jayden Danns made a return from injury to continue his prolific goalscoring streak as Liverpool under-18s romped to a 5-1 victory over Newcastle United.

The striker plundered a first-half double as the Reds ran riot against the Magpies at the AXA Training Centre. USA youth international Keyrol Figueroa, Kieran Morrison and Ben Trueman were also on target for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson's side in the Premier League Cup.

Danns has now hit nine goals and recorded two assists in eight competitive games for the under-18s this season - bagging in every game at the level he's featured in. The 17-year-old is well on his way of surpassing his tally for 2022-23 which saw him net 10 times in 21 appearances.

Danns has been on the Liverpool books since the age of eight. This term, he has made one cameo appearance for the under-21s in a 3-0 victory over Morecambe in the EFL Trophy. The next challenge for him is likely feature more regularly in Barry Lewtas' set-up.

Fellow under-18s Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo - signed from Leicester City and West Ham during the summer - have both played frequently for the under-21s. Nyoni was also on the first-team bench for a 3-0 Premier League victory over Brentford and has trained with Jurgen Klopp's side.