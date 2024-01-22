Liverpool striker takes tally to 24 goals for the season and could be the next fast-tracked starlet
Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas and Trent Kone-Doherty were on target as Liverpool under-18s thrashed Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup.
Liverpool under-18s produced a barnstorming performance as they swept aside Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup.
The young Reds romped to a 7-1 victory over the Gunners at the AXA Training Centre as they displayed their attacking prowess once again.
Lewis Koumas plundered a hat-trick as he took his tally to eight goals in 12 appearances this campaign. The 18-year-old, who is the son of former West Brom and Wigan midfielder Jason, was part of Jurgen Klopp's side's pre-season squad in the summer.
Meanwhile, there were two more goals for the prolific Jayden Danns. The 17-year-old has now netted an incredible 24 goals in all competitions and in three friendly fixtures during 2023-24. Danns' next aim will be to earn himself a call-up to train with the Liverpool first team, having proven himself at under-21s level.
Trent Kone-Doherty also helped himself to a double against Arsenal. The former Derry City winger, along with Koumas, trained with Liverpool in the build-up to Sunday's 4-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League. Kone-Doherty, who signed his first professional contract in October, has been on target nine times this term.
On the front three, under-18s manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson said: “It’s a really interesting blend, they are each different, they each threaten the opposition back line in a different way.
“When we can get them – like tonight – playing together, combining together and starting to work with each other, obviously they are really threatening.”