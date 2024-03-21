Liverpool suffered huge disappointment in losing 4-3 at Manchester United on Sunday, with hopes of a historic quadruple now over after elimination from the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side remain on course for an excellent season nonetheless and following the March international break, all focus returns to the Premier League title race.

The Reds have kept pace with Manchester City and Arsenal, sitting behind the latter on goal difference only, and have lost just one of their last 21 in the league. It's been no walk in the park, however, and Klopp has often needed to call on his bench to turn games around and nick crucial goals.

Darwin Nunez produced the most recent and most dramatic of winners as a substitute against Nottingham Forest, glancing his header into the net with the clock on 99 minutes. And Liverpool have actually relied on their squad more than most for goals, with statistics gurus Opta collating the data to see which team has the most goals off the bench. Take a look below.

1 . 20. West Ham United 3 goals

2 . 19. Sheffield United 6 goals

3 . 18. Crystal Palace 6 goals