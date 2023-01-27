Liverpool suffer fresh injury blow ahead of Brighton as Arthur Melo return date given

Liverpool injury news ahead of the trip to Brighton in the FA Cup.

Harvey Elliott, left, with Fabio Carvalho. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has admitted it’s unlikely Fabio Carvalho will not be available for Sunday’s trip to Brighton.

The versatile 20-year-old was not spotted in training earlier this week and was absent for last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

Carvalho could train today but will not be 100% to feature at the Amex Stadium.

Klopp said: “Fabio Carvalho is out. A little thing. Maybe he can train but he will not be 100%.

“Millie [James Milner] was not in training for one day.”

Meanwhile, Arthur Melo is three weeks away from returning to team training.

The on-loan Juventus midfielder has managed just 12 minutes of action since his arrival on summer transfer deadline day.