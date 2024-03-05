Liverpool suffer 'hangover' as coach reveals what was said in dressing room

Barry Lewtas of Liverpool during the Liverpool v Aston Villa PL2 game at AXA Training Centre on March 03, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

They have been the toast of Anfield who helped continue Liverpool's quadruple aspirations.

But several of Reds' youngsters who helped Jurgen Klopp's side be crowned Carabao Cup champions and move into the FA Cup quarter-finals were given a reality check last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McConnell came off the bench at Wembley in the win over Chelsea, while he started the 3-0 win over Southampton. Lewis Koumas made a dream debut when opening the scoring against the Saints while 16-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni made his debut and 17-year-old Amara Nallo was an unused substitute.

However, the quartet were back on under-21s duty and were part of a 2-0 loss against Aston Villa on Sunday. Barry Lewtas' side conceded either side of half-time at the AXA Training Centre as their three-match winning streak came to an end.

The young Reds were without Bobby Clark, who made his full Premier League debut in Klopp's troops' 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, with Jayden Danns - who plundered a double against Southampton - came off the bench at the City Ground.

And Lewtas admitted that the highs of the past few weeks meant there was a hangover suffered against Villa. The under-21s head coach told the club's website: "We are disappointed with [the defeat] because we are competitive and we wanted to get the result and we want to do well.

Advertisement

Advertisement