Luis Diaz came off before half-time in Liverpool’s clash away to Arsenal.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool receives medical treatment before being substituted off during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz has limped out of Liverpool’s clash against Arsenal.

The Colombia international was forced off in the first half after assisting Darwin Nunez’s equaliser.

Diaz was replaced by Roberto Firmino in the 42nd minute.

Now the Reds await further news on the winger’s issue.

Liverpool trail Arsenal 2-1 at half-time. Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead after just 58 seconds.