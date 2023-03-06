Liverpool defeated Manchester United 7-0 in the Premier League at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp fumed at a Liverpool fan for invading the pitch and clattering into Andy Robertson during the demolition of Manchester United.

The Reds thrashed their bitter rivals 7-0 in a triumph that will go down in the Anfield annals for years to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cody Gakpo, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez all plundered doubles to move Liverpool just three points outside of the Premier League top four. Then in the 88th minute, substitute Roberto Firmino compounded more misery on Erik ten Hag's side.

Anfield erupted against the backdrop of news emerging that Firmino will leave the Reds at the end of the season. One supporter tried to join in with Liverpool's celebrations by entering the pitch - yet slipped over and took Robertson down with him.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fumed at the pitch invader. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Scotland international then appeared to clutch his ankle in pain, with Klopp incandescent with rage at the fan as he was carted off by stewards.

Luckily, Robertson did seem unscathed as he applauded at the full-time whistle, while he smiled for a photo with captain Jordan Henderson.

The Scotland international recorded his ninth assist in 30 appearances this season when his pinpoint pass found Gakpo to open the scoring in the 43rd minute. No defender has created more goals in the Premier League than Robertson’s six throughout 2022-23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool have launched an investigation into the incident. A club statement said: Liverpool FC has begun an immediate investigation to identify and ban the individual pitch runner from Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Anfield.

“The offender ran onto the pitch and collided with Liverpool players, risking injury, as they celebrated the seventh goal in front of the Main Stand. There is no excuse for this unacceptable and dangerous behaviour. The safety and security of players, colleagues and supporters is paramount.

“The club will now follow its formal sanctions process and has suspended the alleged offender’s account until the process is complete. If found guilty of the offence of entering the pitch without permission, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums.

Advertisement

Advertisement