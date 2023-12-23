Kostas Tsimikas was forced off in Liverpool's clash against Arsenal.

The Reds defender went down after a collision with Bukayo Saka in the 33rd minute - taking manager Jurgen Klopp down with him - and could not continue after receiving treatment.

Tsimikas appeared to be clutching his collarbone and in pain when walking down the tunnel. He was replaced by Joe Gomez with the score locked at 1-1 after Mo Salah eaualised for Liverpool following Gabriel's early opener.