Liverpool suffer latest injury blow to key star in Arsenal and Man City title race

Liverpool injury news as Alisson Becker suffers a hamstring injury.
By Will Rooney
Published 16th Feb 2024, 19:49 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 19:52 GMT
Alisson Becker suffered an injury during Liverpool's draw against Man City. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesAlisson Becker suffered an injury during Liverpool's draw against Man City. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Alisson Becker suffered an injury during Liverpool's draw against Man City. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Alisson Becker has been ruled out of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Brentford tomorrow.

The goalkeeper has suffered a hamstring injury, meaning he won't travel to the capital. Alisson was due to return to the Reds' squad after missing last week's 3-1 win over Burnley because of illness. The Brazil international will now have further tests to see the severity of his setback. Alisson suffered a hamstring issue in Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Manchester City in November.

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to deputise for Alisson once again. The Republic of Ireland international has already been promised a start in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley next week. Kelleher is Liverpool's regular stopper in the competition.

Liverpool will certainly not want Alisson to be sidelined for a prolonged period as they go in pursuit of the Premier League title. The Reds have the chance of moving five points above City and Arsenal for a brief period if they win at Brentford.

Mo Salah is set to return from a hamstring issue of his own against Brentford, having picked up his problem representing Egypt at the African Cup of Nations four weeks ago.

But Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) are currently absent along with Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and youngster Ben Doak.

