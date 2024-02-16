Liverpool suffer latest injury blow to key star in Arsenal and Man City title race

Alisson Becker suffered an injury during Liverpool's draw against Man City. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Alisson Becker has been ruled out of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Brentford tomorrow.

The goalkeeper has suffered a hamstring injury, meaning he won't travel to the capital. Alisson was due to return to the Reds' squad after missing last week's 3-1 win over Burnley because of illness. The Brazil international will now have further tests to see the severity of his setback. Alisson suffered a hamstring issue in Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Manchester City in November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to deputise for Alisson once again. The Republic of Ireland international has already been promised a start in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley next week. Kelleher is Liverpool's regular stopper in the competition.

Liverpool will certainly not want Alisson to be sidelined for a prolonged period as they go in pursuit of the Premier League title. The Reds have the chance of moving five points above City and Arsenal for a brief period if they win at Brentford.

Mo Salah is set to return from a hamstring issue of his own against Brentford, having picked up his problem representing Egypt at the African Cup of Nations four weeks ago.