Liverpool suffer potential new double injury blow in Arsenal and Man City title race

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were forced off before half-time in Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Brentford.

Jones was withdrawn in the 34th minute at the Gtec Community Stadium after receiving treatment. Jones tried to carry on but was replaced by Ryan Gravenberch just a minute before Darwin Nunez gave Liverpool the lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jota provided the assist but he was then stretchered off in the 44th minute, with Mo Salah coming on in his place in what's his first outing since recovering from a hamstring problem.

Jurgen Klopp’s side already have injury issues, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker missing the game after picking up a suspected hamstring injury in training. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are all currently sidelined.