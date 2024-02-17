Liverpool suffer potential new double injury blow in Arsenal and Man City title race
Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were forced off before half-time in Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Brentford.
Jones was withdrawn in the 34th minute at the Gtec Community Stadium after receiving treatment. Jones tried to carry on but was replaced by Ryan Gravenberch just a minute before Darwin Nunez gave Liverpool the lead.
Jota provided the assist but he was then stretchered off in the 44th minute, with Mo Salah coming on in his place in what's his first outing since recovering from a hamstring problem.
Jurgen Klopp’s side already have injury issues, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker missing the game after picking up a suspected hamstring injury in training. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are all currently sidelined.
Klopp will provide an update on Jones and Jota at full-time.