Liverpool under-19s exit the UEFA Youth League with Ben Doak being forced off with suspected concussion.

Ben Doak - who has recorded 10 goals and seven assists at age-group level this season - was forced off less than 10 minutes into the clash at Academia Cristiano Ronaldo as Roberto Ribeiro notched the only goal of the game to bring an end to a fine campaign for the young Reds.

In just the sixth minute, Liverpool suffered a huge setback when Doak innocuously clashed heads. The Scot, who has made five first-team appearances since arriving from Celtic last summer, stumbled to the ground before receiving treatment.

Doak couldn't continue and looked groggy as he was substituted two minutes later.

The rest of the first half proved somewhat cagey as former Everton manager and recently-appointed Portugal boss Roberto Matinez watched on from the stands. Bobby Clark and James McConnell firing over for the Reds while Luca Stevenson having an effort blocked.

It was Sporting who ended the opening 45 minutes the stronger and Liverpool were indebted to goalkeeper Harvey Davies, who made two big saves.

The second period also proved nip-and-tuck before Liverpool created a huge chance out of nothing in the 60th minute. Melkamu Frauendorf weaved his way into the box but saw his shot save. McConnell then had an effort spilled but the Portuguese outfit managed to clear the loose ball.

And the Reds were punished only five minutes later when Sporting took the lead. The Reds defence failed to deal with a long ball over the top and Ribeiro fired home. However, Liverpool felt that Lee Jonas was obstructed as he tried to get across to challenge Ribeiro - with head coach Barry Lewtas fuming at the officials that a foul was not awarded.

The breakthrough opened up the game and Stevenson went agonisingly close to an equaliser on 77 minutes when he whipped a long-range just wide.

Then in the 84th minute, substitute Keyrol Figueroa burst towards the Sporting goal but had the ball taken off his boot by Joao Muniz when about to pull the trigger.

And there would be no way back into the game for Liverpool - although they can hold their heads high having made the last eight of the competition.

