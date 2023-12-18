Liverpool have games against West Ham and Arsenal to come but the injury issues are racking up.

Liverpool are awaiting further news on the extent of Ryan Gravenberch's hamstring injury.

The midfielder was forced off in the Reds' frustrating 0-0 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League. Gravenberch came off in the 61st minute of the encounter, with Jurgen Klopp ensure how long the summer signing from Bayern Munich could be absent for.

The Liverpool manager said: "We will see. They told me directly after the game it got worse during the game, so that means it was not ‘bam’. He felt a little bit and didn’t show immediately.

“We hoped it would go by, [but] it didn’t. There was this really intense sprint with the ball which ended on the 18-yard line with a collision. I hope it is not that serious but we have in the next 10 days three more games, so I don’t know if he will be part of them or one of them. We will see, we have to make a scan.”

Certainly, the injuries are beginning to rack up for Liverpool in what Klopp has described as the most intense period of the season. With a Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday, followed by a home clash against Arsenal in a Premier League top-of-the-table showdown, the Reds could be without four midfielders. Alexis Mac Allister remains absent with a nasty cut sustained in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United earlier this month and has missed the past three games. Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf) are long-term absentees while Diogo Jota (muscle), Andy Robertson (shoulder) and Joel Matip (ACL) are also sidelined.

And to compound Liverpool's frustrations, Ben Doak also suffered a potential blow hours before the United stalemate. The winger was not involved against the Reds Devils, having featured for Klopp's side in the 2-1 loss against Union SG in the Europa League. Instead, Doak dropped down to the under-21s to face Chelsea at the AXA Training Centre. However, the Scotland under-21 international was forced off in the 28th minute and replaced by player-coach Jay Spearing. Liverpool earned a 2-1 win courtesy of Bobby Clark's late strike.

