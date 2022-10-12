Calvin Ramsay missed Liverpool training ahead of the Champions League clash against Rangers.

Calvin Ramsay was not spotted in video footage uploaded by Liverpool’s media team as they travelled to Rangers.

The Reds left Merseyside yesterday from Liverpool John Lennon Airport ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash at Ibrox.

Andy Robertson, who has recovered from a knee injury, was spotted with Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

However, of the 18 players sighted, Ramsay was not one of them.

The summer signing from Aberdeen was also absent from training yesterday.

There is the possibility, of course, that Ramsay was not captured. Goalkeepers Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian were not in the travelling video despite being involved in the session at the AXA Training Centre earlier in the afternoon.

But it remains to be seen whether Ramsay will be involved against Rangers. The right-back is still to make his Liverpool debut after arriving from Aberdeen in the summer transfer window.

Ramsay had back injury but was on the bench for the first time in last week’s 2-0 defeat of Rangers at Anfield.

However, the 19-year-old was not included in Klopp’s squad for the 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.

In addition, Curtis Jones could not be seen in the travelling party. The midfielder is back in training but Klopp confirmed Jones wouldn’t be in the match-day squad during his pre-match press conference.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also getting close to a return but has not been registered in Liverpool’s Champions League squad for the group stage.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Arthur Melo and Naby Keita are injured.

Liverpool players spotted