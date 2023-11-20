Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal have all been linked with Andre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andre Trindade could join Liverpool's Premier League rivals 'in the coming days' according to reports.

The Reds made an enquiry to sign the midfielder in the summer transfer window but were rebuffed by Fluminense. The Brazil outfit did not want to sell Andre midway through their season as they went in pursuit of the Copa Libertadores. Flu won their first South American crown last month when beating Boca Juniors 2-1 after extra-time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andre has now been given permission to leave Fluminense in the January transfer window. But the 22-year-old is not expected to join Liverpool after they turned their attention to Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in the summer.