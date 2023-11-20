Liverpool summer target Andre Trindade could complete €30m transfer in the ‘coming days’
Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal have all been linked with Andre.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andre Trindade could join Liverpool's Premier League rivals 'in the coming days' according to reports.
The Reds made an enquiry to sign the midfielder in the summer transfer window but were rebuffed by Fluminense. The Brazil outfit did not want to sell Andre midway through their season as they went in pursuit of the Copa Libertadores. Flu won their first South American crown last month when beating Boca Juniors 2-1 after extra-time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Andre has now been given permission to leave Fluminense in the January transfer window. But the 22-year-old is not expected to join Liverpool after they turned their attention to Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in the summer.
Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with Andre. But journalist Jorge Nicola, via Sport Witness, has suggested that the Brazil international may complete a switch to Fulhamf for a fee of €30 million. Andre is said to 'like the project' at Craven Cottage and is a potential replacement for Joao Palhinha, who saw a summer switch to Bayern Munich break down.