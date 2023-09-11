Liverpool summer target ‘could be available for £77m’ as latest deal soon to be confirmed
Liverpool transfer news as the Reds prepare to face Wolves in the Premier League.
Liverpool saw a summer approach for Nicolo Barella turned down by Inter Milan, reports suggests.
The Reds were linked with a plethora of midfielders in the transfer window. One of those was Barella against the backdrop of his impressive 2022-23 season with Inter. The Italy international registered nine goals and 10 assists in 52 games as the Serie A giants reached the Champions League final only to be beaten 1-0 by Manchester City.
Barella was mooted to be on Liverpool’s list of midfield targets as Jurgen Klopp aimed to replace James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before Jordan Henderson and Fabinho subsequently departed.
According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool sounded out a potential move for Barella - as well as Newcastle United and Chelsea. However, Inter made is clear that their talisman was ‘untouchable’ and would not be leaving the San Siro.
Barella could be available for £77 million next summer, though, as a switch to the Premier League is most likely. However, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be interested in adding to their midfield, having recruited Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch for a combined fee of around £150 million.
Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas is close to signing a contract extension with the Reds. The left-back arrived in the summer of 2020 from Olympiacos and has served as deputy to Andy Robertson during that time. Tsimikas has made 62 appearances for Liverpool but is happy on Merseyside and wants to commit his future, per The Athletic.