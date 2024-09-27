Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United FC arrives prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United FC at Craven Cottage on September 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool were in talks to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Anthony Gordon's progress over a new contract Newcastle United have reportedly been slow - but is now coming to a conclusion - after a failed summer transfer to Liverpool.

The winger was in talks over completing a surprise move to Anfield in the summer transfer window. Newcastle required a sale before the Premier League's financial deadline on 30 June and Gordon was offered to the Reds. A £75 million fee was agreed, while Joe Gomez would have gone in the opposite direction for £45 million. However, the Magpies instead managed to offload Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively.

The Telegraph reports that Gordon told England team-mates during Euro 2024 duty that the switch to his boyhood club Liverpool was 'going to happen' and it's why his minutes for the Three Lions were limited.

Following his switch back to Merseyside collapse - having come through the ranks of Everton's academy - Newcastle have looked to hand Gordon a new contract. He scored 12 goals and recorded 11 assists in 48 appearances throughout the 2023-24 season.

The Telegraph claims suggests that a conclusion to fresh terms is wanted by both parties but it is another 'distraction' for the 23-year-old.

Gordon's form in the early stages of this campaign have come under scrutiny, having netted just once in six games so far. It's observed that 'something is not right' with Gordon' and it is 'starting to have a detrimental effect' on Eddie Howe's side.

During the Magpies' 3-1 defeat by Fulham last weekend, the forward's body language was 'troubling' he did not look happy when asked to swap with Harvey Barnes from the left to the right flank.

It is said that a conclusion of a new contract for Gordon that is edging closer should ‘come as a relief to everyone’ as he aims to recapture the eye-catching performances he delivered last term.