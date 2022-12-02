Liverpool takeover latest news as FSG preference over sale revealed

A partial sale of Liverpool rather than a full takeover is what Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are leaning towards, reports suggest.

The Boston Globe claims that FSG remain 'engaged with an array of suitors' interested in buying the Reds after the club was put up for sale last month.

And it is said that a partial investor could, in the future, 'turn into a majority partner' but there's no indication FSG want to 'relinquish full control'.

News first emerged on 7 November that FSG had put Liverpool on the market following a report by The Athletic.

Since then, several parties have been linked with potential takeovers of the Anfield outfit. Consortiums from Saudi Arabia and Qatar have both reportedly made approaches. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal encouraged bids for Liverpool and Manchester United, who have been put up for sale by the Glazer family.

The Boston Globe reports that any investor into Liverpool would have to be philosophically aligned with FSG’s fiscal tenets and team-building philosophies. In addition, it is reported that FSG are still to - and unsure - if - a 'compelling offer' will be lodged.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has admitted that there is no time frame on a possible sale.