Liverpool takeover latest news as Qatari stance revealed amid FSG sale decision

Liverpool takeover news as report details Qatari Royal Family stance.

By Will Rooney
1 minute ago

The Qatari Royal Family is not in the running to complete a Liverpool purchase, reports suggest.

The Reds have been on the market for more than a month after Fenway Sports Group made the decision to put the club up for sale. There have been a host of parties linked with a possible takeover of Liverpool.

In recent weeks, a Saudi-Qatari consortium has been reportedly keen to make a swoop for the Anfield outfit. It's been said that it could come from private companies rather than state-owned investment. Still, there would likely be links to the respective states if that were to be the case.

And ESPN reports that Qatar Sports Investment, the country's state-run sovereign wealth fund, are fully focused on Paris-Saint Germain, having owned the Ligue 1 side since 2011.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed that the club are looking for a 15% investment. The Parisian outfit have been valued at €4 billion.