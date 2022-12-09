Liverpool takeover news as report details Qatari Royal Family stance.

The Qatari Royal Family is not in the running to complete a Liverpool purchase, reports suggest.

The Reds have been on the market for more than a month after Fenway Sports Group made the decision to put the club up for sale. There have been a host of parties linked with a possible takeover of Liverpool.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, a Saudi-Qatari consortium has been reportedly keen to make a swoop for the Anfield outfit. It's been said that it could come from private companies rather than state-owned investment. Still, there would likely be links to the respective states if that were to be the case.

And ESPN reports that Qatar Sports Investment, the country's state-run sovereign wealth fund, are fully focused on Paris-Saint Germain, having owned the Ligue 1 side since 2011.