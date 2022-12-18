Liverpool takeover latest news as Bournemouth owner Bill Foley discusses why he purchased the Premier League club.

Liverpool's search for new investment continues as the 2022-23 season preprares to recommence this week.

It's been more than a month since it became known that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had surprisingly put the Reds up for sale. They have owned the club since 2010 and oversaw Liverpool's return to the pinnacle of European football.

But now FSG have put the Anfield outfit on the market. It's reported that a partial rather than a complete sale would be preferred.

A host of parties have been linked with a potential takeover. They include a Saudi-Qatari consortium, a German group and Dubai Investment Capital among others. In addition, other American possible buyers are also reportedly keen.

And an investor from the States who wants to move into the world of football could well see value for money in Liverpool. While price tags ranging between £3-4 billion have been mooted, it may be more prudent than investing in an MLS club or creating one

That’s why new Bournemouth owner Bill Foley thinks. The American business man purchased the Cherries for a reported £120 million. And speaking to the BBC, Foley has admitted buying Bournemouth made significantly more sense than setting up his own MLS side in Las Vegas.

Foley - who also owns NHL outfit Vegas Golden Knights - said: “I've looked at it, I've examined it and I was pretty serious about it.

“The MLS, unfortunately, requires a stadium to be built and, in the United States, that is costing $600-700 million. The franchise fee itself, I think, is $300 million so you are into it for $1 billion before you have a team.