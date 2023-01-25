Liverpool sale latest news as Fenway Sports Group seek investment.

Liverpool have had a fresh valuation of £3.8 billion slapped on the club by financial experts as Fenway Sports Group seek investment.

Sports business website Sportico has placed the Reds as the second most valuable outfit in the Premier League - only behind Manchester United (£4.8 billion).

Advertisement

Certainly, any potential investors looking to purchase a stake in Liverpool may use it as a barometer.

It’s been two-and-a-half months since FSG confirmed that the Reds was on the market.

The American group purchased the club for just £300 million in 2010. Significant investments have been made at Anfield, with £110 million spent on the Main Stand and the current redevelopment of the Anfield Road End set to cost £80 million. In addition, FSG splashed out £50 million into the club’s new AXA Training Centre - but their investment into Liverpool has increased manifold regardless.

A host of parties have been linked with a possible investment into Liverpool, with FSG said to be preferring a partial rather than a complete sale. The most recent has been Qatar Investment Authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Possible capital from America has also been mooted. And Inner Circle Sports co-founder Steve Horowitz - who advised FSG when they bought Liverpool 13 years ago - believes Premier League clubs are attractive to those Stateside.

A Todd Boehly-led consortium purchased Chelsea last year while American Bill Foley also recently completed a takeover of Bournemouth.

“With an EPL club, you own a team in the best and most watched football (soccer) league in the world’s favourite sport,” Horowitz told Sportico.