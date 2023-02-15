z

Josh Harris, an American businessman linked with investing in Liverpool, reportedly holds a strong interest in purchasing NFL team the Washington Commanders.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) made the decision to put the Reds on the market more than three months ago. It is said that the John Henry-led group prefer a partial rather than a complete sale of the Anfield outfit, having been owners since their £300 million takeover in 2010.

One party who have been mooted is Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE). They already own NBA side the Philadelphia 76ers and NHL team the New Jersey Devils.

Spearheaded by Harris - a private equity investor who co-founded Apollo Global Management - and partner David Blitzer, the pair also hold an 18% stake each in Premier League outfit Crystal Palace. What's more, they were in the reckoning to purchase Chelsea last year before a Todd Boehly-led consortium won the race.

HBSE have reportedly been one to keep an eye on when it comes to a Liverpool sale - as well as Manchester United. But it seems that the Reds are not the only sports team Harris might be keen on.

The Athletic reports that Harris recently toured the Washing Commanders' headquarters, which is a ‘strong signal of his interest’ to buy the NHL team.

A price of $6-7 billion has been suggested for the Commanders, which would make it the most expensive sports team purchase in history. The Denver Broncos sold for $4.65 billion last year.

Meanwhile, the cost of a new stadium for the Commanders will also be in excess of $1 billion.