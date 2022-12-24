Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group.

Two of the biggest football clubs in the world are currently on the market.

They’re bitter rivals on the pitch - and now off it Liverpool and Manchester United could be battling for similar investors in each respective club.

At the start of November, it emerged that Fenway Sports Group had put Liverpool up for sale. And with that decision becoming public knowledge, the Glazer family declared they were looking at ‘strategic alternatives’ for United.

Certainly, both sets of supporters have been keeping their ears firmly to the ground on who could put funds into either Premier League heavyweight. Many Kopites believe that Liverpool’s playing squad needs investment, while United perhaps not only require new additions but improvements to Old Trafford and their training ground.

And according to finance expert Dan Plumey, interest in buying a top English outfit has ‘never been higher’. It’s why the senior lecturer in sport finance at Sheffield Hallam University believes that, in a few years. Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke could follow suit.

Speaking to Football Insider, Plumey said: “I think it’s unlikely in the near future. There are no real noises coming out of the club that Kroenke is willing to sell in the near future.

“But we know Kroenke’s background from his franchises in America. That sort of model always has an exit strategy. We know he isn’t afraid to upset a few people.