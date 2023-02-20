Liverpool sale latest news as Fenway Sports Group partner Sam Kennedy speaks out.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) partner Sam Kennedy has confessed he doesn't know if investment in Liverpool will arrive.

The Reds have been on the market for more than three months. FSG confirmed at the beginning of November that they would 'consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club' having been at the helm since 2010.

There have been a host of parties linked with buying into the Anfield outfit. They include Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, investors from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Dubai and America.

FSG and Liverpool chairman Tom Werner admitted last year that there was no time scale on when a possible sale could take place.

Kennedy, who is also the CEO of MLB team the Boston Red Sox, appeared as a guest on the Capital Allocators with Ted Seides podcast.

And he insisted that FSG still share a 'vision' that is long-term for Liverpool, who have proven an ‘amazing business’.

Kennedy said: “We did a while back engage investment banks, we've been open about that. We've been open in our willingness to take on investment into the club - will it happen or not, I don't know. But we share a common vision with all of our partners and that is long-term.

“John [Henry, FSG and Liverpool principal owner) and Tom have been at this for 21 years but you would think they had been at it for 21 days. They are enthusiastic and excited for everything at Fenway Sports Group and think about what's next.

“We do focus a lot on ways that we can help increase revenues and the growth we've seen over in Liverpool has been extraordinary and I think that's because markets like the United States are just sort of catching on to the excitement around this league.

“We'll see what the future holds for Liverpool but it's been an amazing business.”

