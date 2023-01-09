Liverpool takeover news as fresh Qatar Sports Investment claim made.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are ‘among England’s top Premier League clubs being targeted’ by Qatar, reports suggest.

According to Bloomberg, Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) are considering both a full takeover or a stake in the Reds along with their top-flight rivals on the back of the 2022 World Cup.

Chairman of QSI - who already own Paris Saint-Germain - Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to have already held talks in London with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. CBS Sports reported they were only at an early stage.

And now it is said that QSI could look to target Liverpool or Manchester United, who have both been up for sale since November.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist with a sale. In a statement, FSG said that it would ‘consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club’.

FSG are said to prefer a partial rather than a complete sale and partner Sam Kennedy revealed there have been several parties interested after news emerged the Reds were on the market. FSG purchased Liverpool from much-maligned pair George Gillett Jnr and Tom Hicks for £300 million in 2010.

