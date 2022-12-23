Liverpool sale latest news after Fenway Sports Group put the club on the market.

Jamie Carragher believes that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have placed Liverpool on the market to help Jurgen Klopp in the transfer market.

The Reds owners' put the club up sale towards the beginning of November. A partial rather than a complete sale is said to be favoured, while a host of parties have been linked.

Certainly, the news came as a surprise to not only Liverpool fans but the wider football circle. FSG have been in charge at Anfield since purchasing the club since 2010 and oversaw the Reds' return to the top of European football.

There has been much clamour among supporters for Jurgen Klopp to be given a sizeable war chest to improve his squad, with Liverpool sitting just sixth in the Premier League this season.

Midfield is the area of the squad most concur needs strengthening, although op target Jude Bellingham is expected to cost at least £100 million. And Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports before Liverpool's 3-2 Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City, reckons FSG need additional capital to provide Klopp with such funds.

The Kop legend said: “It's interesting whether it's a sale or an investment. I think there's no doubt that Jurgen Klopp has said to Liverpool's owners: ‘I need £200-£250 million to spend in the summer’.

“That sounds like an outrageous figure but that's what Manchester United and Chelsea spent last summer. So these are the figures that the teams Liverpool are competing with are spending.

“I think probably once in Jurgen Klopp's tenure have Liverpool really gone for it in the transfer market. I think it was just after the first Champions League final game (in 2018), they bought a lot of players.