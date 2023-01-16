Liverpool takeover news as Jurgen Klopp provides update.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he’s held further talks with Fenway Sports Group (FSG) about a potential sale.

It’s been more than two months since it come to light that FSG put the Reds on the market. Speaking in November, Klopp said that he welcomed fresh investment into the club.

A host of parties have been linked with a possible purchase - from the likes of Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, India and America.

Klopp revealed that he has held further discussions with FSG about potential new investment - but kept his cards close to the chest when asked by LiverpoolWorld.