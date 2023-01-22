Liverpool sale news as Qatar Investment Authority ‘in talks’ and ope to complete takeover.

Liverpool are in talks with officials from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), it has been reported.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) put the Reds up for sale some two-and-a-half months ago. Since then a host of parties have been linked, with FSG said to be preferring a partial rather than a complete sale.

Advertisement

Investment from Qatar has been speculated in recent weeks. Qatar Sports Investment, who own Paris Saint-Germain, have been ruled out despite the group reportedly looking at buying into a Premier League club. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy in London.

But QIA have been mooted as potentially investing into Liverpool. And the Daily Mail reports that representatives from the Gulf nation’s sovereign wealth fund have been in discussions with the Reds.

It is claimed QIA would be open to a complete takeover of the Anfield outfit or purchasing a majority share.

QIA chief executive Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud recently admitted that investing into football is something the wealth fund is weighing up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Football, the clubs and the sport is becoming very commercialised in a way, especially now fans are looking into this as an experience, so they would like to and experience and entertain themselves. At the same time, digitalisation is becoming very important for this. So, the business model of these institutions is becoming very commercialised and very investment friendly. You will not be surprised if we invest in this.