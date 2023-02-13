Liverpool sale latest news as Fenway Sports Group seek investment.

Isaiah Thomas of the Denver Nuggets talks with Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca. Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Liverpool could still attract interest from American investors who were keen on a Chelsea takeover, it has been suggested.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) put the Reds on the market more than three months ago. They're seeking a partial rather than a complete sale, having owned the Anfield outfit since 2010.

Since knowledge of FSG's decision came into the public domain, Manchester United have also been put up for sale by the Glazer family.

Both respective owners’ decisions may have been influenced by Chelsea being sold for £2.5 billion last May. Roman Abramovich was forced to part ways with the Stamford Bridge outfit after he was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A Todd Boehly-led consortium won the race to purchase Chelsea but several parties expressed interest. They included Stephen Pagliuca, the part-owner of NBA team the Boston Celtics, and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment - who own NBA outfit the Philadelphia 76ers and NHL team the New Jersey Devils - both threw their name into the hat.

And Ben Jacobs, a reporter for CBS Sports, believes that potential investors from across the Atlantic could still be in the offing.

Speaking on a Twitter Space he hosted on the sale of Man Utd amid interest from Qatar, Jacobs said: “We should also point out there are plenty of other groups involved. Some of those are from America and were part of the Chelsea process will certainly be interested. The Ricketts family can be ruled out by Steve Pagliuca might still be there, he is certainly interested in having a Premier League asset.